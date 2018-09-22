  • search

Bangladeshi migrants are termites, will be struck off voter list: Amit Shah

By PTI
    Jaipur, Sep 22: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah said Saturday Bangladeshi migrants are like termites and each one of them will be struck off the electoral roll.

    Referring to the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) recently published in Assam, he said, "The BJP government brought NRC and prima facie identified nearly 40 lakh (four million) illegal immigrants."

    The BJP government will pick out each and every infiltrator, he said. "BJP sarkaarek-ekghuspaithiye ko chun-chunkarmatdatasuchisehatane ka kaamkaregi".

    Shah was speaking at a public meeting in Sawai Madhopur district's Gangapur before heading for another event in Kota.

    The BJP chief was in Rajasthan earlier this month as well as his party and the Congress gear up for the Assembly elections by the year-end.

    The BJP government in Rajasthan is like the unshakable 'Angad ka Paon', he said referring to a character in Ramayana whose foot even Ravana could not move.

    The Congress cannot do any good for the country as that party has neither a leader nor a policy, he said.

    Calling Rahul Gandhi "Rahul Baba", Shah said while he is demanding an account of the work done by the BJP, the people want him to tell them what the four generations of his own family have done.

    He said Rajasthan was a 'Bimaru' state during the Congress rule but Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje had worked to bring in progress.

    PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 20:41 [IST]
