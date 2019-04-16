  • search
    Bangladeshi actor Ferdous told to leave India, blacklisted after campaigning for TMC

    Kolkata, Apr 16: The central government has cancelled the business visa given to Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed and has issued a Leave India notice for allegedly campaigning for the Trinamool Congress in Bengal.

    File photo of Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed
    Several TV channels and regional media showed images of the Bangladeshi actor campaigning for Trinamool's Lok Sabha candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district.

    The Bangladeshi film star was seen seeking votes for TMC candidate Kanhaiyalal Agarwal at campaign rallies across Hemtabad and Karandighi near the Indo-Bangladesh border, said reports.

    The BJP had accused TMC of violating the model code of conduct for involving Ferdous Ahmed in campaigning. BJP alleged that it is a violation of the model code of conduct as the TMC is trying to woo the minorities.

    BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh had asked if the TMC couldn't find anyone from India worthy enough to campaign. Taking a bitter jibe, Ghosh had said that the day is not far when Banerjee would invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to campaign.

