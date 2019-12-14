Bangladesh to Bengal: NIA arrests key accused in human trafficking case

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 14: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person from West Bengal in connection with a human trafficking case.

    The accused identified as Rahul Amin Dhali was in possession of a mobile handset, 4 Bangladeshi SIM cards, 10,000 in Bangladeshi currency and a diary containing phone numbers.

    The case relates to the exploitation and immoral trafficking of persons from West Bengal and Bangladeshi to various cities in India, including Hyderabad. The NIA says that the accused were running brothels in Hyderabad and other places.

    Extortion, kidnapping: NIA charges 3 belonging to NSCN(K)

    The probe further revealed that Dhali was frequently getting money into his bank account from traffickers located at different places in India. He was facilitating illegal border crossing and trafficking of persons from Bangladesh, the NIA also said.

    It may be recalled that the NIA in the same case had arrested Mohammad Yusuf Khan, Bithi Begum and Sojib.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 7:48 [IST]
