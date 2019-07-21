  • search
    Bangladesh HM to visit India on Aug 7; to hold talks with Shah

    New Delhi, Jul 21: Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will visit India on August 7 during which he will hold bilateral talks with Home Minister Amit Shah, who is expected to flag issues like illegal immigration and anti-terror cooperation, officials said.

    This will be the first interaction that Shah will have with a foreign leader after assuming charge as the country's home minister two months ago.

    Khan will have bilateral talks with the home minister on August 7 when issues concerning both the countries will be discussed threadbare, a Home Ministry official told PTI on Sunday.

    Air India sale: Amit Shah to head ministerial panel, Gadkari dropped

    Shah is known to have a tough stand on the issue of unabated illegal immigration from Bangladesh. Anti-terror cooperation, movement of illegal immigrants, and smuggling of cattle, arms and ammunition and a few other issues are expected to be discussed in Shah's dialogue with Khan. Radicalisation of youths and Rohingya refugees issues may also figure in the talks.

    The delegation-level talks will also be attended by top internal security officials of India and Bangladesh. During the delegation-level dialogue, steps to be taken to strengthen the existing mechanism to check movement of illegal immigrants and smuggling of cattle, narcotics and other items through the porous Indo-Bangla border will figure prominently, another official said. India shares a 4,096-km-long border with Bangladesh.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 14:03 [IST]
