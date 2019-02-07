  • search
    Bangladesh Foreign Minister on India visit, calls on PM Modi; Both countries vow to better ties

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 7: Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reaffirmed India's commitment to work with the neighbouring country in building on the momentum in ties during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fresh term in office.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Bangladeshi Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen in New Delhi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Bangladeshi Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen in New Delhi (Image -PTI)

    Abdul Momen's India trip is the first high-level visit from Bangladesh since Prime Minister Hasina's landslide victory in the parliamentary election last December.

    During the meeting, Abdul Momen briefed Modi on the recent developments in the bilateral relationship, a statement said.

    Prime Minister Modi said India-Bangladesh relations have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

    He reaffirmed India's commitment to work with Bangladesh to build on this momentum during the new term in office of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    Modi congratulated Abdul Momen on his appointment as the foreign minister, and appreciated his gesture of selecting India as the destination for his first foreign visit.

    PTI

