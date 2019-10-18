Bangladesh border guards say BSF 'started firing', BGB then 'fired in self-defense'

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Kolkata, Oct 17: Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday clarified the circumstances under which a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and another injured earlier today. BGB said that it was the BSF members who "started firing" and the Bangladeshi troops then fired in "self-defence".

Earlier today, reports quoting BSF officials said that a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and another injured after a Bangladeshi border guard fired from his AK-47 rifle during a 'flag meeting' along the international border. Another report quoting the BSF spokesperson stated that BSF jawan, who accompanied his seniors to a flag meeting, was shot in the head by Bangladesh border guards A second BSF soldier was also injured in the shooting.

The incident took place near the Kakmari Char border outpost in Bengal's Murshidabad district,more than 200 km away from Kolkata around a few minutes before midday.

Such an incident at India-Bangladesh border was unexpected as the relations between Bangladesh's BGB and India's BSF have been very cordial and no bullet has been fired between them for decades.

BSF chief V K Johri then called up his Dhaka counterpart Major General Shafeenul Islam over a hotline and the BGB Director General assured a thorough probe of the incident.

[Border Guards B'desh open fire at BSF who went to rescue 3 Indian fishermen, head constable martyred]

The Border Security Force (BSF) team reportedly went for a flag meeting after three Indian fishermen were caught by BGB.

Here's what the BGB said aboput the incident which led to the death of BSF jawan:

Late on Thursday evening, news agency ANI quoted the BGB as saying that Bangladeshi troops told BSF that 'if they want to take prisoners back, they would be given a formal return by the flag meeting".

"It should be noted that 4 out of the 4 BSF members were wearing uniforms, rest were wearing half pants-gauze. Also important to note that the BSF team had weapons...BSF was told that if they want to take prisoners back, they would be given a formal return by the flag meeting. BGB patrol team informed them that you too came to Bangladesh illegally, so you too will be handed over through official flag meeting," ANI quoted BGB as saying.

"The BSF members were then forced to flee. When BGB stopped them, BSF members started firing. Speedboats continued to enter India. The BGB then fired in self-defence. Later, it was reported that one BSF member was killed," it further said.

BSF head constable Vijay Bhan Singh was killed, while constable Rajvir Yadav sustained bullet injury on his hand.