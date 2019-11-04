BangaloreTraffic trends on Twitter as commuters share their traffic woes

Traffic vows begins after a long weekend #bangaloretraffic #GoogleMaps shows much heavier traffic than usual pic.twitter.com/GJK6aks2gZ — Krishna Chaitanya (@kkchaitu) November 4, 2019

Traffic woes begin after a long weekend:

Commuters are tired of waiting in long, seemingly immovable jams and have chosen to vent out their frustration creatively. From congestion spots like Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Silk Board Junction to craters on city roads, various issue related to Bengaluru's traffic conditions featured in the memes.

Notorious traffic:

With the increase in the number of IT sectors in Bengaluru, the city has seen notorious traffic that has become the subject of many a jokes over the years.

Very little scope for expansion of roads:

According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, the fact that there is "very little scope for expansion of roads" contributes to the traffic pressure in the city.

Bengaluru is famous for two things

Traffic and the Airport. A Twitter moment, comprising of the jokes and memes generated on #bangaloretraffic was up, on Monday.