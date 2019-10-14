Banerjee-Esther Duflo, the sixth couple to win Nobel Prize jointly; the first, Marie, Pierre curie

By Shreya

Stockhlam, Oct 14: Winning a Nobel prize is a rare honour in itself. It makes it even more special when you and your life partner achieve this feat holding hands together.

Today, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo became the sixth couple to get the Nobel Prize together. Four other couples have shared a Nobel award for their successful collaboration in the sciences, while a Swedish couple won one Nobel Prize each in different categories.

The Nobel Prize is specifically awarded to researchers who have made outstanding discoveries or done exceptional work in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, Economic Sciences, and Peace.

Marie, Pierre curie Awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 1903 in recognition of the extraordinary services they have rendered by their joint researches on the radiation phenomena discovered by Professor Henri Becquerel. Frederic Joliot and Irene Joliot-curie Awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 1935 for their artificial creation of radioactive isotopes. Carl Cori and Gerty Cori Awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1947 for their discovery of the course of the catalytic conversion of glycogen. Alva Myrdal and Gunnar Myrda Gunnar was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 1974 for his work on the interrelations between economic, social and political processes. Alva was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 1982 for her work countering nuclear proliferation. Edward Moser and May britt Awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain; more simply termed by them as our "inner GPS".

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo: Awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics 2019 for their fight against global poverty.