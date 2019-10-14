Banerjee-Esther Duflo the sixth couple to win Nobel Prize jointly; The first, Marie, Piere curie

Stockhlam, Oct 14: Winning a nobel prize is a rare honor in itself. It makes it even more special when your life partner becomes your partner in achieving this feat.

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo are not the first couple to get the Nobel Prize together. Four other couples have shared a Nobel award for their successful collaboration in the sciences, while a Swedish couple won one Nobel Prize each in different categories.

The Nobel Prize is specifically awarded to researchers who have made outstanding discoveries or done exceptional work in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, Economic Sciences, and Peace.

Marie curie and piere curie: Awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 1903 for their discovery of two new elements - polonium and radium, both more radioactive than uranium.

Frederic Joliot and Irene Joliot-curie: Awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 1935 in recognition of their synthesis of new radioactive elements.

Carl Cori and Gerty Cori: Awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1947 for their research on glycogen and glucose metabolism; more specifically for their discovery of

the course of the catalytic conversion of glycogen.

Alva Mydral and Gunnar Myrdal: Gunnar was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 1974 for his work on the interrelations between economic, social and political processes. Alva was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 1982 for her work countering nuclear proliferation.

Edward Moser and May britt: Awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain; more simply

termed by them as our "inner GPS".

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo: Awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics 2019 for their fight against global poverty.