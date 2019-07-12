Ban on us a sign of desperation says pro-Khalistan group, SJF

New Delhi, July 12: Reacting to the ban, pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs for Justice has said that the move indicates India's total disrespect for basic human rights.

The move also suggests desperation to silence the Sikh diaspora, SJF also said. The government had banned the outfit for its secessionist activities.

In a press release, the SJF said it is a North-America based human rights advocacy group, which works towards highlighting human rights violations.

The press release further said, "during the 1984 Sikh Genocide and in the decade that followed the Indian State perpetrated what can only be termed crimes against humanity. Following the 1984 Sikh Genocide the rape, torture, disappearances, fake encounters and extra-judicial killings of Sikhs was nothing short of Indian State terrorism."

Referendum 2020: Action against Khalistan sympathiser SJF was need of the hour

UK politicians have confirmed in 2001 the Indian government pressured the UK Government to ban the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). The ISYF was the main Sikh organisation operating in the Sikh diaspora highlighting human rights violations by the Indian State and advocating for an independent Sikh State, the release also said.

They (Indian government) are struggling to understand many of the Sikh politicians have been born in Canada or the UK or lived most of their lives there and are duty bound to respect human rights and act as champions for the minority Sikh community, SJF also said.