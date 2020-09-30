YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ban on international flights extended till Oct 31

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 30: The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till October 31, the Indian aviation regulator DGCA said Wednesday.

    Ban on international flights extended till Oct 31

    "However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

    Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.

    Saudi Arabia bans flights to and from India due to surge in COVID-19 cases

    India has formed air bubble pacts with 15 countries - including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

      Cinema halls may reopen from October 15 under Unlock 5 | Oneindia News

      The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

      More FLIGHTS News

      Read more about:

      flights airlines

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X