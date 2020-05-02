  • search
    Ban on domestic, international flights to continue until May 17

    New Delhi, May 02: The ban on domestic and international flights will continue until May 17, in line with the national wide lockdown extension.

    The Directorate of General of Civil Aviation said that domestic and foreign airlines will be informed about the opening in due course. "The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the circular read.

    On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the lockdown beyond May 3 for another two weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on the importance of do gaj doori (distance of two yards) and said that it should be the mantra for all in the fight against the pandemic.

    Even once flight services resume, it may fly at limited capacity owing to social distancing norms. PM Modi has held a meeting to review plans that could make in making the civil aviation sector more efficient and be able to cope with the losses that arose out of the nationwide lockdown.

