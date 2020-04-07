  • search
    Ban govt ads in media, stop foreign trips: Sonia Gandhi's 5 suggestions to PM

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 07: Congress president, Sonia Gandhi in a letter to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi offered five suggestions to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

    She sought a complete ban on government advertisements given to the print, TV and online media for two years.

    She also asked the PM to suspend the Rs 20,000 crore central vista beautification and construction project forthwith.

    She said that it would make sense to order a proportionate reduction of 30 per cent in the expenditure budget for the government of India as well. All foreign visits including that of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, State Ministers should be put on hold.

    Exceptions can be made in case of special emergency of exigencies, she said.

    The Congress president suggested all the money under the PM Cares Fund be transferred to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund as this would ensure efficiency, transparency and accountability.

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi suggestions narendra modi congress president coronavirus

    X