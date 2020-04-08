  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ban activities of Tablighi Jamaat, CJI told in letter petition

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 08: A letter petition has been sent to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde seeking directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to impose "complete ban" on the activities of Tablighi Jamaat with immediate effect. At least 9,000 people had participated in the religious gathering at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin West last month.

    Out of over 4,000 cases of coronavirus in the country, at least 1,445 have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, the Union health ministry had said on Monday.

    Ban activities of Tablighi Jamaat, CJI told in letter petition

    The letter petition has sought a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to transfer the investigation to the CBI to probe into the alleged conspiracy of spreading coronavirus throughout India in the garb of congregation.

    25,000 Tablighi workers, their contacts quarantined, India orders 5 lakh testing kits

    The letter petition by Delhi-based Ajay Gautam has sought a direction to the Delhi government to demolish the building of the organization at Nizamuddin here under the provision of the MCD Act.

    Gautam had urged the CJI to treat his letter petition as a writ petition.

    It has also sought a direction to the authorities to take strict action against the officers of police and civil administration, who had failed in strict compliance of the orders by Delhi government which restricted gatherings to maximum of 50 persons, and later to 20.

    It said several persons from foreign countries, which were affected by coronavirus, had participated in the congregation held from March 12 to March 15 here.

    Fake News Buster

    On April 6, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had moved the apex court alleging that a section of media is spreading communal hatred over last month's Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

    The Muslim body has sought directions to the Centre to stop dissemination of "fake news" and take strict action against those responsible for it.

    The plea by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and the secretary of its legal cell, through lawyer Ejaz Maqbool, has contended that the unfortunate incident of the Tablighi Jamaat was being used to "demonise" and blame the entire Muslim community.

    Thanks to Tablighi, COVID-19 doubling rate is 4.1 days and not 7.4

    The plea by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has said that this "demonisation" of the community has led to serious "threat to life and liberty of Muslims", and has thus led to the violation of their "right to life under Article 21" of the Constitution.

    More CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA News

    Read more about:

    chief justice of india petition delhi government nizamuddin

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 8:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X