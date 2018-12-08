Home News India Ballot unit found on road in Rajasthan's Kishanganj constituency, 2 officials suspended

Ballot unit found on road in Rajasthan's Kishanganj constituency, 2 officials suspended

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Baran, Dec 8: A ballot unit was found lying on road in Shahabad area of Kishanganj Assembly Constituency in Baran district of Rajasthan on Friday.

Two officials, Abdul Rafeek and Naval Singh Patwari, have been suspended on grounds of negligence, according to news agency ANI.

Later, the ballot unit has been kept in a strong room in Kishanganj.

#WATCH: A ballot unit was found lying on road in Shahabad area of Kishanganj Assembly Constituency in Baran district of Rajasthan yesterday. Two officials have been suspended on grounds of negligence. #RajasthanElections pic.twitter.com/yq7F1mbCFV — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2018

A turnout of 72.7% was recorded Rajasthan. Voting had started at 8 am for 199 out of 200 seats in Rajasthan. Voting in Alwar district's Ramgarh constituency has been postponed due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh.

Voting was held at 51,687 polling booths, 259 of them managed exclusively by women officials and security personnel. The polling will determine whether the BJP bucks anti-incumbency and an increasingly aggressive Opposition to return to power.