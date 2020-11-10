YouTube
    Balasore, Nov 10: Counting for votes polled in the Balasore assembly by-elections in Odisha begun on Tuesday after keeping into account all preparations undertaken to ensure secure and smooth counting amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

    Balasore Bypoll Results 2020: Swarup Kumar Das of BJD takes early lead
    Representational Image

    Balasore is one of the two seat(s) in the state of Odisha where by-elections are being held.

    Officials said on Monday that the counting of votes for the Balasore bypolls will be held at the campus of the district collector's office, while in Tirtol, it will be held at the SVM College premises in Jagatsinghpur.

    The counting at both the places will start at 8 am today, Chief Electoral Officer SK Lohani said.

    There are six candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Balasore seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Balasore constituency: Swarup Kumar Das (Biju Janata Dal), Manas Kumar Dutta (Bharatiya Janata Party), Mamata Kundu (Indian National Congress), Benudhar Barik (Independent), Bhagyauddit Daspattanayak (Independent), Md Numan Khan (Independent).

    Three-tier security has been arranged at the counting venues with personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) guarding the inner circle, Lohani said.

    Jawans of the Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) will guard the middle tier and the local police will be in charge of the outer cordon, he added.

    In view of the pandemic, special arrangements have been made for counting of votes at both the centres, the officer said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 10:36 [IST]
