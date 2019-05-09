Balakot air strike killed 130-170 JeM terrorists claims Italian journalist

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 09: Amidst all the claims and counter claims, an Italian journalist has now revealed that 130 to 170 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in the Balakot air strike.

A report on tringerasia.it by Italian journalist Francesca Marino, says that those killed range from trainers to bomb makers to those imparting weapons training. The report also said that two of the trainers were from Afghanistan.

The journalist also claimed that 45 terrorists are undergoing treatment at a facility near the camp, while 20 others may have died while being treated.

In her report, she says that around 6 am, two and a half hours after the strike, an army unit arrived from the Shinkiari camp. After the arrival, the injured were taken to a Harkat-ul-Mujahideen camp and treated by the Pakistan army doctors.

Post Balakot, IAF speaks of better technological asymmetry

The report titled "Balakot: More details awaited' states that in order to prevent the news of the fatalities from leaking, a team of the JeM visited the families of those killed and handed over cash compensation to them.

Further she claims that all the camps are still under the control of the army and access to the camp remains restricted.