Bakrid 2019: This 'Bakra App' lets you buy bakra, offers Qurbani service on Eid al-Adha

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Hyderabad, Aug 11: Buying sheep this Bakrid and making the qurbani has just got simpler. Thanks to Hyderabad based techie who co-founded the company which developed the 'Bakra app'. The app brings buyers and independent sheep sellers on the same platform.

Since, it is mandatory for financially-stable Muslims to sacrifice a goat or sheep or cattle or buffalo or camel on Bakrid, also written as Bakra Eid, this app has solved all the issues.

According to Mohammed Jafar, a techie, co-founded the company with three of his colleagues, said that the unique feature this app provides is the 'Qurbani service'.

Under the 'Qurbani service', Muslims can buy a sheep weighing between 11 kg and 14 kg for Rs 10,999. They don't have to worry about the rest of the things, including slaughtering and division, and delivery of meat. The Qurbani will be done in compliance with Islamic rules. The meet will be divided into three portions and delivered to a place of the buyer's choice.

Vendors share pictures of the sheep with details such as price, breed, weight and distance from the user's current location. Buyers can call the vendor of his or her choice and strike a deal after bargaining.

Bakrid 2019 in India will be celebrated on August 12.