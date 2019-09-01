Bajrang Dal, BJP taking money from Pakistan's ISI, says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 01: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday has always been known for his foot-in-mouth comments and remarks that have often landed him in trouble.

He said that the right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from Pakistan's ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).The veteran Congress leader further alleged that non-Muslims were spying for Pakistan's ISI more than the Muslims and people needed to understand this fact.

In a video tweeted by ANI, Digvijaya Singh can be seen saying,"Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood."

The veteran Madhya Pradesh politician made these controversial remarks in Bhind while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the statue of Maharana Pratap.

This is, however, not the first time the senior Congress leader lashed at the Saffron outfit. "BJP leaders arrested for spying for Pakistan's ISI should get a strict punishment under the NSA (National Security Act). Shame on you Shivraj, your disciples turned out to be Pakistani agents and you tried to get them out on bail. Who is the traitor?" Singh had tweeted in August.

It should be noted that recenlt a letter from the Pakistan government to the United Nations, quoting Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Kashmir, has sparked a war of words between the Congress and the BJP. While the BJP has said Mr. Gandhi had "insulted" the country and sought an apology from him, the Congress accused the BJP of "doing cheap politics".