  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bahula Chaturthi 2019: Date, time, Puja timings, Vrat Katha and Significance

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 18: Bahula Chaturthi 2019 or Bol Choth 2019 is regarded as one of the cultural festivals of India where the farming community, particularly women worship the cattle. Bahula Chaturthi 2019 is celebrated in almost all the regions of India during the month of Shravana. And this year it is being celebrated is 19th August.

    Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Date, puja timings and celebrations

    Bahula Chaturthi 2019: Date, time, Puja timings, Vrat Katha and Significance

    People observe a day long fast on the day of Bahula Chaturthi 2019. The cows and calves are worshipped in the evening. It is believed that people who observe a day long fast and worship cows in the evening are blessed with off-springs, wealth and prosperity.

    Devotees who observe Bahula Chaturthi 201 fasting strictly abstain from drinking milk and eating any milk-made products.

    In other states Bahula Chaturthi 2019 is known as Bol Choth 2019. Bol Choth with the name of Bahula Chaturthi is more popular in Madhya Pradesh.

    When is Bahula Chaturthi?

    As per Hindu Calendar, Bahula Chaturthi performed on Shravana Krishna Chaturthi.

    Vrat Katha: What is the story behind Bahula Chaturthi 2019?

    There is a specific story behind the celebration of Bahula Chaturthi and keeping a Bahula Chaturthi Vrat. Bahula Chaturthi Vrat Katha holds much significance in the state of Gujarat.

    There was a cow named Bahula which was coming back home in order to feed her calf. On her way to home, she faced a lion. Bahula got scared to death but with enough courage she said to the lion that she needs to feed her calf. Bahula asked the lion to let her go, once she will feed the calf, she will return and then he can have her. The lion set her free and waited for her to come back.

    Bahula did return after feeding her calf which surprised the Lion. He was quite shocked and impressed with the cow's commitment towards her child, so he freed her and let her go back.

    Grandeur at its best: ISKCON Mayapur to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami

    This depicts that even physical strength, anger and passion of the lion had to stoop in front of the care and love of the cow for her calf. From that particular day, the devotees celebrate Bahula Chaturthi by sacrificing cow's milk and save it for the calves only. It is a token of worship which they perform for seeking the blessings of the deity.

    Bahula Chaturthi 2019: Timings

    Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 01:13 AM on Aug 19, 2019

    Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:30 AM on Aug 20, 2019

    Bahula Chaturthi 2019: How they celebrate?

    Generally food items prepared during Bahula Chaturthi 2019 includes those made of millets. An interesting point to be known here as that people on this day prepare or cook and eat the food items out in the open under the sky. Villagers organize special prayer sessions in the evenings. Priests or Brahmins leading the devotees recite scriptural legends of cows and the cow­tending boy baby Krishna of Vraj.

    Happy Bahula Chaturthi 2019!

    More FESTIVALS News

    Read more about:

    festivals fast

    Story first published: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 9:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue