Bahula Chaturthi 2019: Date, time, Puja timings, Vrat Katha and Significance

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 18: Bahula Chaturthi 2019 or Bol Choth 2019 is regarded as one of the cultural festivals of India where the farming community, particularly women worship the cattle. Bahula Chaturthi 2019 is celebrated in almost all the regions of India during the month of Shravana. And this year it is being celebrated is 19th August.

Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Date, puja timings and celebrations

People observe a day long fast on the day of Bahula Chaturthi 2019. The cows and calves are worshipped in the evening. It is believed that people who observe a day long fast and worship cows in the evening are blessed with off-springs, wealth and prosperity.

Devotees who observe Bahula Chaturthi 201 fasting strictly abstain from drinking milk and eating any milk-made products.

In other states Bahula Chaturthi 2019 is known as Bol Choth 2019. Bol Choth with the name of Bahula Chaturthi is more popular in Madhya Pradesh.

When is Bahula Chaturthi?

As per Hindu Calendar, Bahula Chaturthi performed on Shravana Krishna Chaturthi.

Vrat Katha: What is the story behind Bahula Chaturthi 2019?

There is a specific story behind the celebration of Bahula Chaturthi and keeping a Bahula Chaturthi Vrat. Bahula Chaturthi Vrat Katha holds much significance in the state of Gujarat.

There was a cow named Bahula which was coming back home in order to feed her calf. On her way to home, she faced a lion. Bahula got scared to death but with enough courage she said to the lion that she needs to feed her calf. Bahula asked the lion to let her go, once she will feed the calf, she will return and then he can have her. The lion set her free and waited for her to come back.

Bahula did return after feeding her calf which surprised the Lion. He was quite shocked and impressed with the cow's commitment towards her child, so he freed her and let her go back.

Grandeur at its best: ISKCON Mayapur to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami

This depicts that even physical strength, anger and passion of the lion had to stoop in front of the care and love of the cow for her calf. From that particular day, the devotees celebrate Bahula Chaturthi by sacrificing cow's milk and save it for the calves only. It is a token of worship which they perform for seeking the blessings of the deity.

Bahula Chaturthi 2019: Timings

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 01:13 AM on Aug 19, 2019

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:30 AM on Aug 20, 2019

Bahula Chaturthi 2019: How they celebrate?

Generally food items prepared during Bahula Chaturthi 2019 includes those made of millets. An interesting point to be known here as that people on this day prepare or cook and eat the food items out in the open under the sky. Villagers organize special prayer sessions in the evenings. Priests or Brahmins leading the devotees recite scriptural legends of cows and the cow­tending boy baby Krishna of Vraj.

Happy Bahula Chaturthi 2019!