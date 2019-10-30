Baghdadi’s successor killed: Is Trump referring to Abdullah Qadarsh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 30: US President Donald Trump said that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement had been killed.

He posted a tweet stating that the ISIS terrorist who was to replace Baghdadi had been killed. Trump, however, did not reveal the name of the terrorist to have been eliminated.

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!", Trump said in a tweet.

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s top replacement killed by US troops: Trump

Much before Baghdadi was killed, the ISIS had set in motion a succession plan. The question is whether Trump is referring to Abdullah Qadarsh, the man Baghdadi had chosen as his successor.

He had in fact tasked Qadarsh with re-building the ISIS, which had faced considerable losses over a period of time.

Qardash, who is around 40 years old is a former officer in the army led by Saddam Hussein. When he was jailed in Basra by the US forces, he met with Baghdadi. Both were jailed in 2003 for their links with the Al-Qaeda. It was after their release that the ISIS was formed.

Qardash, also known as Professor was also close to Abu Alaa al-Afri, who was a deputy to Baghdadi before he was killed in a gun raid in 2016. Experts describe Qardash as ruthless and he rose in the ranks of the ISIS due to his policymaking. Baghdadi believes that Professor has the right qualities to lead and most importantly re-build the ISIS.

Finally dead: Why Baghdadi had faked his death so many times in the past

Qardash was handling logistics in the ISIS was also popular among the ISIS fighters and other cadres. The biggest challenge for Qardash was to unite the ISIS, which is currently split in three ways.

There are differences between the leaders of Iraq, Tunisia and Saudi, but they had been able to hold on because of Baghdadi.