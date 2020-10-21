Badlav Patr: Congress releases manifesto for Bihar elections 2020

Bihar Elections 2020: Average assets of candidates in phase-1 is. Rs 1.99 crore

Patna, Oct 21: The Congress on Wednesday released manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2020.

The party announced Rs 800 as 'honorary pension' for the elderly and women in the state, and Rs 1000 for those above 80 years of age.

The party also announced budgetary promises for education in the poll-bound state.

"Our Badlav Patr talks about loan waiver, electricity bill waiver and increasing irrigation facilities for farmers. If our government comes to power in Bihar, we will reject NDA government's Farm Laws by bringing separate state Farm Bills as we did in Punjab," Shaktisinh Gohil, Congress leader said.

"Promotion of local arts such as Sujni, Madhubani, Khatwa artforms, equal opportunities for women in the state, promotion of local businesses besides others. Addressing a press conference after launching the manifesto," also mentioned in the Cogress manifesto.

Congress is contesting polls in alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) under the umbrella of Mahagathbandhan.