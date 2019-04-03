Badge of honour if standing up for my People makes me separatist, says Mehbooba Mufti

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Apr 03: Reacting to Arun Jaitley's comment that "statements of mainstream parties of Kashmir create a separatist psyche & not acceptable to New India", Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that if standing up for the people of Kashmir makes her a separatist then it's a badge of honour.

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba wrote, "Unacceptable is a new India where those who kill and lynch in the name of religion are feted and garlanded. If standing up for my people makes me a separatist and anti-national then it's a badge I will wear with honour."

Unacceptable is a new India where those who kill and lynch in the name of religion are feted and garlanded. If standing up for my people makes me a separatist and anti national then its a badge I will wear with honour. https://t.co/7KJAHfrOe5 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 3, 2019

The PDP chief also lauded the Congress for its manifesto "has shown great courage by endorsing issues PDP incorporated in its agenda of alliance with BJP. Revocation of AFSPA, not fiddling with JK constitutional provisions and holding unconditional dialogue. The roadmap PDP envisages is the only solution for a peaceful J&K".

In another tweet, reacting to BJP President Amit Shah's comment that 'Pakistan will die its own death, let's move ahead', Mehbooba said, "Amusing. Amit Shah daydreams about scrapping Article 370 & PM hopes that Pak implodes. The nation wants to move on & focus on issues like unemployment, inflation, etc but BJP cant drop its obsession with Pak. This election forgets real issues, divisive politics will rule the roost."