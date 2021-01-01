Backs, retracts: BJP MLA on Kerala motion against farm laws

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 01: The Kerala Assembly has passed a resolution against the farm laws against which the farmers have been protesting for over a month now at the Delhi border.

While the BJP launched a campaign defending the three farm laws, the party's lone legislator in Kerala, O Rajagopal backed the assembly resolution. However hours later, he issued a statement saying that he had in fact vehemently opposed the resolution and blamed the Speaker for not seeking a count of those opposing it.

"I have a different opinion on certain points in the resolution. But I have supported the resolution in its totality. I have backed the resolution, which demanded that the farm laws should be withdrawn. That is why I did not vote against the resolution," he had told the media.

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against farm laws

"That is the democratic spirit. I stood with the general consensus... In these types of issues, what we need is compromise. I don't find anything wrong in a BJP legislator supporting the resolution against the Centre's farm laws," he had said.

However hours later he said, "the Speaker violated all precedents. He did not seek a separate count of those supporting the resolution and those opposing it. I had made my stand clear in my speech on the resolution. I have not objected to the laws and I am not against the central law."

The Kerala Legislative Assembly held a one day special session on Thursday. Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan moved a resolution which said that the country is passing through a difficult situation and it was the fury of the state government to stand with the agitating farmers.

BJP member in Kerala Assembly supports resolution against farm laws

All the three laws will only help the corporate houses, he said, while adding that the current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. There is no doubt that Kerala will starve if the supply of food items from other states stop, he also said.

The resolution was supported by the Congress and other parties. The Congress criticised the Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan was delaying permission to convene the House. The Governor had on Monday given his assent for convening the state assembly for a day. The nod came after the government sent a fresh proposal to convene the assembly after an earlier recommendation was turned down.