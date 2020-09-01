Back with 13th edition, c0c0n goes virtual in wake of the Pandemic blues

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 01: In the backdrop of COVID-19 reshaping social interactions, transforming work environments, educational systems, financial dealings and even the basic ethos of human lives to more digital settings, Kerala Police also have come out with the announcement that c0c0n- cyber security and Hacking conference is back with its 13th edition, on a total virtual platform.

The annual International Cyber Security, Data Privacy And Hacking Conference organised by Kerala Police along with the Information Security Research Association (ISRA) and The Society for the Policing of Cyberspace (POLCYB, a not-for-profit society based in British Columbia, Canada) is the biggest and the longest running cyber security conferences in this part of the world.

It may look like a climb-down from the grand global conferences, which is the hallmark of the usual c0c0n conference, but the organisers have assured that the digital platform offers a lot of other advantages, that has the potential to make this virtual conference, truly global.

The reach expected from this conference, which is to be beamed live on the internet and other social media handles, is expected to be viewed by more than 4 million people from around the globe, making it one of the biggest conferences, of our times.

The event which aims at providing a platform to discuss, showcase, educate, understand and spread awareness on the latest trends in information, cyber and hi-tech crimes, is particularly relevant in the present time, when the cyber crimes has shown a upsurge. It will also facilitate discussions and sharing of new information and latest trends in cyber crimes across the world.

The conference will be held virtually in "10times platform" which provides a virtual conference like setting with multiple tracks, Individual table settings, virtual exhibitions etc, which would provide the delegates, a almost a near similar atmosphere, as any physical c0c0n conference.

Kerala Police, have been leaders, in Digital Innovation and Digital Inclusion into day to day policing. With success stories such as, Cyberdome- A PPP Cyber Centre of excellence in cyber security as well as technology augmentation for effective policing, CCSE- Countering Online Exploitation against children, Integrated Police App- POL-App, KIDSGLOVE- A Portal for online protection of children, First Police Robot (KP-BOT) and a host of other digital Innovations and solutions, Kerala Police along with its partners are venturing into the virtual platform, to draw all stakeholders together to make the digital world, safe and secure.

c0c0n 2020 will mainly have Security briefings in two different Tracks, where talks on all relevant and latest topics on Hacking, security and Technology would be delivered. It would also have Hands-on Training and Capacity Building Workshops on the latest topics in the post COVID times.

It also offers facility for Entertainment with Networking with Industry toppers, top ethical hackers, police officers, International Organisations etc. Exhibitions on the latest in Hardware and software and Experience centres will be available where the latest hardware and software in cyber technology would be displayed virtually.

Additionally Capture the Flag Contest & Dome CTF would be available for the delegates.

The organisers have emphasised that c0c0n is not only a police conference, but it is a cyber security event. It is an event in which industry veterans from all around the globe will take part.

Apart from the police officers from all the States in India, Senior officers from NIA, CBI, Intelligence Bureau, RAW, NCRB, BPR&D, CERT-In, etc are expected to attend the event. c0c0n is a rare platform to discuss, showcase, educate, understand and spread awareness on the latest trends in information safety, cyber security and hi-tech crimes.

It also aims at providing a common platform for security forces, government, industrial leaders, start-ups, students, and professionals to get hands-on exposure to the latest technological advancements in the field.

"The issue of cyber security needs to move beyond traditional policing activities and requires a different outlook to deal with technology" says Manoj Abraham IPS, ADGP & the man behind this global conclave.

The registration for the conference is now open and already more than 1,500 delegates have registered for the conference. The registration is totally free and some conference goodies are available on payment.

