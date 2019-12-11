  • search
    Back CAB, don’t come under pressure from Congress: Fadnavis tells Shiv Sena

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Shiv Sena must not come under pressure and oppose the NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

    Former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis

    The Shiv Sena had supported the Bill in the Lok Sabha, but on Tuesday said that it would oppose the same in the Upper House unless the government gives clarification and allays the fears of the people.

    Amidst Shiv Sena’s flip flops on CAB, BJP floor managers confident of a Rajya Sabha passage

    I expect the Shiv Sena to back the Bill and not come under pressure from the Congress for running the government in Maharashtra, Fadnavis also said.

    Senior Shiv Sena leader, Arvind Sawant had said on Tuesday that the party's support to the Bill is totally unrelated to the politics in Maharashtra. He said that the points specified in the Common Minimum Programme which was adopted by the party along with the NCP and Congress is state-specific and not linked to its stance on issues outside of Maharashtra.

    On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray had said that his party will not support the Bill in the Rajya Sabha unless the Centre makes certain things clear. We have suggested certain changes in the Bill and unless the same is done, we shall not extend support to it, Thackeray had also said a day after his party backed the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

