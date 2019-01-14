  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Baby delivered by 14-yr-old residential school student dies, locals protest in Kandhamal

    By
    |

    Kandhamal, Jan 14: A baby delivered by 14-year-old student of a state-run tribal residential school in Odisha's Kandhamal district died at a hospital where she was admitted along with her mother.

    Locals protest after a minor girl gave birth to a child in the hostel of a residential school in Kandhamal. Courtesy: ANI news
    Locals protest after a minor girl gave birth to a child in the hostel of a residential school in Kandhamal. Courtesy: ANI news

    Locals protested after a minor girl gave birth to a child in the hostel of a residential school in Kandhamal.

    Prateek Singh, SP said, "Preliminary inquiry revealed that 7-8 months ago when the victim went to her home, she was raped by a 23-year-old man in her village."

     "On the basis of this information police immediately detained the accused. The administration has also taken immediate action against the school staff, said the police officer. 

    Also read: Kerala: Now, tribal people protest against trekking of women to Agasthyarkudam peak

    The girl, a student of Class 8 school run by the tribal and rural development department of Odisha, delivered the baby on Saturday night.

    The minor girl and the newborn had earlier been admitted to the Baliguda sub-divisional hospital in Kandhamal after being rescued, Kandhamal District Welfare Officer Charulata Mallick told PTI.

    Later on Sunday night, they were shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur where the newborn died, the hospital authorities said.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    odisha kandhamal district kandhamal violence

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 20:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue