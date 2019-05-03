Baby born amid fury of the storm named after Cyclone Fani

India

oi-Vikas SV

Bhubaneswar, May 03: Amid havoc wreaked by Fani, a baby girl born in a Bhubaneswar hospital was named after the cyclonic storm.

Both mother and the new-born baby girl are reportedly doing fine. The infant was born at the Railway Hospital in Mancheswar. The girl's mother is an employee at Coach Repair Workshop, Mancheswar, said reports.

Cyclone Fani made landfall today in some 80 km from Puri, Odisha. Winds gusting at 200 kmph left many houses damaged and uprooted hundreds of trees.

Extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' triggered heavy rainfall coupled with high velocity winds with speed of 175 kmph in vast areas. Large areas in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and other places were submerged with water as heavy rains battered the entire coastal belt of the state. Several trees were uprooted and thatched structures destroyed at some places including Bhubaneswar.

A total of 1.1 million people in Odisha were moved to safer areas and the state has advised the public to remain indoor on Friday.