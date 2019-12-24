  • search
    Babulal Marandi's party extends support to Jharkhand's JMM-led alliance

    By PTI
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 24: The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) Tuesday extended support to pre-poll alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

    Hemant Soren
    Hemant Soren

    The support by the JVM-P came after JMM legislature party leader Hemant Soren called on Babulal Marandi at his residence, a JVM-P press release said.

    It said that the party will extend support to "the new coalition government-in-waiting".

    Jharkhand govt formation: Hemant Soren stakes claim, swearing-in on Dec 29

    JVM(P) has won three seats in the just-concluded assembly polls in Jharkhand. Besides Mr Marandi, who was the first chief minister of the tribal state, the other two are Pradip Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey.

    The three-party alliance has won 47 of the state's 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one.

    JVM(P) was a part of the ''Mahagathbandhan'' of the JMM, Congress and RJD before the Lok Sabha elections but Mr Marandi had exited it to contest alone.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 23:42 [IST]
