'Babuji Dheere Chalna': Gautam Gambhir dig at Kejriwal on potholes

By Shreya

New Delhi, Oct 05: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party chief launched a programme to rid the Capital's roads of potholes.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to say that the Public Works Department, which is under his government, is responsible for upkeep of a few roads that see the maximum traffic.

"Delhi has few roads under Delhi government (PWD), but millions of vehicles run on them every day. To erase any inconvenience to the public on the roads due to rain, this campaign is being carried out. For the first time roads are being inspected on such a large scale," the Delhi CM tweeted.

"The MLAs will take photos of potholes and upload their locations and details on an app," Kejriwal said.

Gambhir the BJP MP from East Delhi responded with musical improvisation of Geeta Dutt's 1954 clasic "Babuji Dheere Chalna" to take a dig at Kejriwal.

"Please go slow. There are many potholes. We know the realities of Delhi. But to keep yourself happy it's a good thought," Gambhir tweeted.

Kejriwal's move comes ahead of the Delhi elections next year for which the AAP has been highlighting the developmental projects of the government.

In 2015, AAP won the Delhi election winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP took all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.