Babri verdict vindicates BJP's commitment towards Ram Janmabhoomi: Advani

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 30: BJP veteran, Lal Krishna Advani who was an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, has welcomed a CBI special court's verdict acquitting all the 32 accused in the case.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement," said Advani after being acquitted by Special CBI Court, Lucknow.

The court said there was no conclusive proof against the accused.

All acquitted in Babri demolition case as court observes incident not pre-planned

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

The 32 accused persons were former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union minister Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure the structure was pulled down, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust in charge of constructing the temple, were also among the accused.

The CBI, which went into the case, produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court. Charges were framed against 48 people, but 16 had died during the course of the trial. Over two dozen of 32 accused were present.

Advani (92), Joshi (86), Bharti (61), Singh (88), Nritya Gopal Das and Satish Pradhan were not present in court.