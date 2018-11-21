Babri petitioner says, he doesn’t have objection over bill in Parliament for Ram temple

New Delhi, Nov 21: Amid tensions building up in Ayodhya where Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called a meeting and Dharm Sansad on November 25, the Muslim petitioner in the matter Mohammad Iqbal Ansari has supported making law to facilitate Ram Temple for peace and tranquility in the society.

There is an ongoing debate in the country if the decision of the Supreme Court on the matter should be waited for, bill should be introduced in Parliament for it or a compromise should be brought about by sitting across the table. Mohammad Iqbal Ansari said that he does not have any problem if a bill in Parliament is passed in this regard. He will also not raise any objection in this regard if the Centre brings in any such law.

He said, "Muslims don't want riots and we also don't want any damage caused to the country." Iqbal Ansari is the son of the main petitioner in the Babri Mosque case Mohammad Hasim Ansari who had nominated him as his successor on the matter during his lifetime. Ansari had recently said that built up of people is continuing in Ayodhya for November 24 and 25 events which is looking like a situation as it was on December 6, 1992 when the crowd demolished Babri Mosque, several other mosques and even houses of several Muslims were set on fire.

Security of Ansari was beefed up after this incidence but he had said that contrary to the perception Muslims in Modi-Yogi regime are more secured than ever. Meanwhile, not only VHP leaders are reaching Ayodhya but many other too are reaching. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Suresh (Bhaiya ji) Joshi too recently visited Ayodhya and besides praying at Ram Lalla Temple met with sadhu and saints involved in the Temple movement.

Now, the VHP rally and visit of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey to Ayodhya is planned for November 25 and for which preparations are being made. Meanwhile, there are certain group in the city that is opposing visit of Thackrey and VHP rally. But the VHP is going ahead with its plans in Ayodhya.