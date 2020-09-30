All acquitted in Babri demolition case: A look at long road to justice

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 30: The verdict in the 28-year-old case involving the demolition of Babri Masjid, which stood at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, was pronounced by a special court in Lucknow.

The court acquitted all 32 accused in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case. While Sadhvi Ritambhara, Sakshi Maharaj, Vinay Katiyar and Champat Rai Bansal were present in court, three key accused BJP leaders skipped physical hearing, and attended were present through video-conferencing.

Here's the timeline of the 28-year-old verdict

1528: Babri Masjid built by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur.

1885: Mahant Raghubir Das files plea in Faizabad district court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure. Court rejects plea.

1949: Idols of Ram Lalla placed under a central dome outside the disputed structure.

1950: Gopal Simla Visharad files suit in Faizabad district court for rights to worship the idols of Ram Lalla.

1950: Paramahansa Ramachandra Das files suit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols.

1959: Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site.

1981: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site.

Feb 1, 1986: Local court orders the government to open the site for Hindu worshippers.

Aug 14, 1989: Allahabad HC ordered maintenance of status quo in respect of the disputed structure.

Dec 6, 1992: Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure demolished.

Apr 3, 1993: 'Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act' passed for acquisition of land by Centre in the disputed area.

1993: Various writ petitions, including one by Ismail Faruqui, filed at Allahabad HC challenging various aspects of the Act.

Oct 24, 1994: SC says in the historic Ismail Faruqui case that a mosque was not integral to Islam.

Apr, 2002: HC begins hearing on determining who owns the disputed site.

Mar 13, 2003: SC says, in the Aslam alias Bhure case, no religious activity of any nature be allowed at the acquired land.

Mar 14: SC says interim order passed should be operative till disposal of the civil suits in Allahabad HC to maintain communal harmony.

Sep 30, 2010: HC, in a 2:1 majority, rules three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

May 9, 2011: SC stays HC verdict on Ayodhya land dispute.

Feb 26, 2016: Subramanian Swamy files plea in SC seeking construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site.

Mar 21, 2017: CJI JS Khehar suggests out-of-court settlement among rival parties.

Aug 7: SC constitutes three-judge bench to hear pleas challenging the 1994 verdict of the Allahabad HC.

Aug 8: UP Shia Central Waqf Board tells SC mosque could be built in a Muslim-dominated area at a reasonable distance from the disputed site.

Sep 11: SC directs Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC to nominate two additional district judges within ten days as observers to deal with the upkeep of the disputed site.

Nov 20: UP Shia Central Waqf Board tells SC temple can be built in Ayodhya and mosque in Lucknow.

Dec 1: Thirty-two civil rights activists file plea challenging the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad HC.

Feb 8, 2018: SC starts hearing the civil appeals.

Mar 14: SC rejects all interim pleas, including Swamy's, seeking to intervene as parties in the case.

Apr 6: Rajeev Dhavan files plea in SC to refer the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement to a larger bench.

Jul 6: UP government tells SC some Muslim groups were trying to delay the hearing by seeking reconsideration of an observation in the 1994 verdict.

Jul 20: SC reserves verdict.

Sep 27: SC declines to refer the case to a five-judge Constitution bench. Case to be heard by a newly constituted three-judge bench on October 29.

May 2019: The special judge for the Lucknow court seeks an additional six months to conclude the trial; the Supreme Court's two-year deadline expired earlier in the year. The following month the top court extends the tenure of the special judge and sets a fresh nine-month deadline for the trial.

May 2020: With the second deadline also having come and gone, the Supreme Court asks the Lucknow court special judge to deliver his verdict by August.

Sep 2020: All accused acquitted as court observes incident was not pre-planned, evidences not strong.