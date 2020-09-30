Babri Masjid demolition verdict LIVE: Top leaders set to seek exemption

India

New Delhi, Sep 30: A special court will pronounce its verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case on September 30.

In August, the Supreme Court extended by a month the deadline for completion of trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti, and said that judgement should be delivered by September 30.

The court has also recorded statements of BJP stalwarts like Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti, both of whom appeared in person. Advani's statement was recorded barely days before the groundbreaking event on August 5 for a Ram temple at Ayodhya. The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site. Former deputy prime minister LK Advani and BJP veteran MM Joshi, who were among those leading the Ram temple movement at that time, had deposed before the court through video conferencing. The special CBI court at Lucknow has completed the recording of statements of the 32 accused under section 313 of CrPC in the case. L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi are likely to ask the court to allow them to appear through video conference citing their advanced age and the coronavirus pandemic. It may be recalled that during the hearing, the court had permitted Advani and Joshi to record their statements through video conferencing. On May 8, the top court had extended by three months the time for completion of trial in the case and said that judgement should be delivered by August 31. The top court, which had earlier fixed August 31 as the deadline for completion of proceedings including pronouncement of the verdict, took note of the report filed by special judge S K Yadav in the high-profile case. A bench of justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee said, Having read the report of Surendra Kumar Yadav, learned Special Judge, and considering that the proceedings are at the fag end, we grant one month's time, i.e., till September 30, 2020, to complete the proceedings including the delivery of judgment .