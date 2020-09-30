YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Babri Masjid demolition verdict LIVE: Top leaders set to seek exemption

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 30: A special court will pronounce its verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case on September 30.

    In August, the Supreme Court extended by a month the deadline for completion of trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti, and said that judgement should be delivered by September 30.

    Babri Masjid demolition verdict LIVE: Top leaders set to seek exemption

    Follow all the updates LIVE here:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:45 AM, 30 Sep
    Last year, a five-judge Constitution bench of the top court had ruled that the 2.77-acre land claimed by both Hindus and Muslims would be handed over to a trust for the building of a temple.
    8:35 AM, 30 Sep
    The court has also recorded statements of BJP stalwarts like Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti, both of whom appeared in person. Advani's statement was recorded barely days before the groundbreaking event on August 5 for a Ram temple at Ayodhya.
    8:26 AM, 30 Sep
    The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site.Former deputy prime minister LK Advani and BJP veteran MM Joshi, who were among those leading the Ram temple movement at that time, had deposed before the court through video conferencing.
    8:14 AM, 30 Sep
    On May 8, the top court had extended by three months the time for completion of trial in the case and said that judgement should be delivered by August 31.The special CBI court at Lucknow has completed the recording of statements of the 32 accused under section 313 of CrPC in the case.
    7:58 AM, 30 Sep
    L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi are likely to ask the court to allow them to appear through video conference citing their advanced age and the coronavirus pandemic. It may be recalled that during the hearing, the court had permitted Advani and Joshi to record their statements through video conferencing.
    7:58 AM, 30 Sep
    The top court, which had earlier fixed August 31 as the deadline for completion of proceedings including pronouncement of the verdict, took note of the report filed by special judge S K Yadav in the high-profile case.
    7:57 AM, 30 Sep
    A bench of justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee said, Having read the report of Surendra Kumar Yadav, learned Special Judge, and considering that the proceedings are at the fag end, we grant one month's time, i.e., till September 30, 2020, to complete the proceedings including the delivery of judgment .

    More BABRI MASJID DEMOLITION News

    Read more about:

    babri masjid demolition supreme court

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X