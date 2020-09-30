YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 30: A special CBI court has acquitted all the accused in connection ion with the Babri Masjid demolition case. The court observed that there was no evidence against the accused persons.

    The court also said that there was no evidence to say that the demolition was a pre-planned one.

    Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das joined proceedings through video conferencing. In August, the Supreme Court extended by a month the deadline for completion of trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti, and said that judgement should be delivered by September 30.

    Babri Masjid demolition verdict LIVE: Top leaders set to seek exemption

    Follow all the updates LIVE here:

    12:59 PM, 30 Sep
    All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court here. The court said there was no conclusive proof against the accused.
    12:46 PM, 30 Sep
    Nearly thirty years after the Babri Masjid was razed by a mob in Uttar Pradesh, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused citing lack of evidence.
    12:39 PM, 30 Sep
    Court found that video was fabricated. Investigative team did not produce negatives of picture: Advocate K K Misra
    12:29 PM, 30 Sep
    Special judge while reading out the operative portion of the judgment said that there is no evidence to show that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was pre-planned.
    12:27 PM, 30 Sep
    The special CBI court has acquitted all accused in the Babri demolition case.
    12:26 PM, 30 Sep
    All accused acquitted.
    12:25 PM, 30 Sep
    The court has observed that the evidences against the accused are not strong enough. The Babri demolition was not pre-planned the court says while ruling out conspiracy theories.
    12:20 PM, 30 Sep
    PTI reports that the Delhi Police are keeping a tight vigil in the national capital. We are keeping a watch on the security aspect across the city, a senior police official said.
    12:13 PM, 30 Sep
    Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das join proceedings through video conferencing.
    11:59 AM, 30 Sep
    The lawyers of some of the accused have already started preparing bail bonds, in case they are convicted.
    11:53 AM, 30 Sep
    Only the accused and their lawyers have been allowed inside the court hall
    11:51 AM, 30 Sep
    Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti appear through videoconferencing
    11:48 AM, 30 Sep
    Special Judge, S K Yadav begins dictating order. It is a 2,000 page order
    11:29 AM, 30 Sep
    Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Nritya Gopal Das, Kalyan Singh and Satish Pradhan are not present in court.
    11:25 AM, 30 Sep
    26 accused inside the courtroom. 6 have sought exemption.
    11:11 AM, 30 Sep
    6 accused will be absent from court. They include L K Advani, Uma Bharti and M M Joshi. They are likely to appear through video conferencing. They will also give undertakings to abide by the verdict of the court.
    11:05 AM, 30 Sep
    There are 14 accused in court at the moment.
    11:05 AM, 30 Sep
    Won’t seek bail, if awarded a jail term says Uma Bharti.
    11:05 AM, 30 Sep
    The verdict will be accepted with full honour. We go by mantra, not shadyantra (conspiracy) says Sadhvi Rithambara.
    10:39 AM, 30 Sep
    Special Judge, S K Yadav has arrived at the court hall
    10:25 AM, 30 Sep
    A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the verdict
    10:23 AM, 30 Sep
    Sadhvi Ritambra, Sakshi Maharaj and Champat Rai reach special CBI court in Lucknow ahead of the verdict.
    10:21 AM, 30 Sep
    The CBI had filed a chargesheet against 49 people in this case. 17 passed away during the trial and the court had recorded the statements of 351 prosecution witnesses.
    10:08 AM, 30 Sep
    The verdict will be delivered shortly.
    9:59 AM, 30 Sep
    Security has been tightened around the Special CBI court ahead of the verdict.
    9:39 AM, 30 Sep
    Accused Vinay Katiyar, Dharamdas, Vedanti, Lallu Singh, Champat Rai and Pawan Pandey reach Lucknow
    9:38 AM, 30 Sep
    A high alert has been sounded across Uttar Pradesh today. More than 2,000 police personnel, half of them in civil clothes, have been deployed to ensure the security of the area, reports IANS.
    9:38 AM, 30 Sep
    The trial of the first case involving unnamed 'Karsevaks' was going on in a Lucknow court, while the second set of cases relating to the eight VVIPs were going on in a Raebareli court.
    9:37 AM, 30 Sep
    Before the 2017 verdict of the apex court, there were two sets of cases relating to the demolition of the disputed structure on December 6, 1992, going on at Lucknow and Raebareli.
    9:37 AM, 30 Sep
    The court had termed the Allahabad High Court's February 12, 2001 verdict of dropping conspiracy charges against Advani and others as "erroneous".
