Babri Masjid demolition verdict LIVE: Will look forward on completion of Ram temple: Advani

    New Delhi, Sep 30: A special CBI court has acquitted all the accused in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case. The court observed that there was no evidence against the accused persons.

    The court also said that there was no evidence to say that the demolition was a pre-planned one.

    Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das joined proceedings through video conferencing. In August, the Supreme Court extended by a month the deadline for completion of trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti, and said that judgement should be delivered by September 30.

    Babri Masjid demolition verdict LIVE: Top leaders set to seek exemption

    Follow all the updates LIVE here:

    2:23 PM, 30 Sep
    Verdict saying demolition wasn't a conspiracy and a result of circumstances, was the expected judgment: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena
    2:16 PM, 30 Sep
    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the acquittal of all 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case and said that the court verdict proved the maxim 'Satyamev Jayate' or truth prevails.
    2:08 PM, 30 Sep
    Along with millions of my countrymen, I now look forward to the completion of beautiful Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya: LK Advani
    2:05 PM, 30 Sep
    Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, who was an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, has welcomed a CBI special court's verdict acquitting all the 32 accused in the case.
    1:51 PM, 30 Sep
    Those responsible for this conspiracy should apologise to the nation: UP CMO
    1:32 PM, 30 Sep
    I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid demolition case. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement:LK Advani after being acquitted by Special CBI court
    1:14 PM, 30 Sep
    Welcoming the Babri verdict, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh tweeted, "It has been proven that justice triumphed however late it may be."
    1:09 PM, 30 Sep
    Everyone present in the court was relaxed, as all were expecting this outcome. The prosecution didn't have evidence. This is a welcome judgement: Brij Bhushan Singh, BJP MP from Kaiserganj, UP
    12:59 PM, 30 Sep
    All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court here. The court said there was no conclusive proof against the accused.
    12:46 PM, 30 Sep
    Nearly thirty years after the Babri Masjid was razed by a mob in Uttar Pradesh, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused citing lack of evidence.
    12:39 PM, 30 Sep
    Court found that video was fabricated. Investigative team did not produce negatives of picture: Advocate K K Misra
    12:29 PM, 30 Sep
    Special judge while reading out the operative portion of the judgment said that there is no evidence to show that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was pre-planned.
    12:27 PM, 30 Sep
    The special CBI court has acquitted all accused in the Babri demolition case.
    12:26 PM, 30 Sep
    All accused acquitted.
    12:25 PM, 30 Sep
    The court has observed that the evidences against the accused are not strong enough. The Babri demolition was not pre-planned the court says while ruling out conspiracy theories.
    12:20 PM, 30 Sep
    PTI reports that the Delhi Police are keeping a tight vigil in the national capital. We are keeping a watch on the security aspect across the city, a senior police official said.
    12:13 PM, 30 Sep
    Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das join proceedings through video conferencing.
    11:59 AM, 30 Sep
    The lawyers of some of the accused have already started preparing bail bonds, in case they are convicted.
    11:53 AM, 30 Sep
    Only the accused and their lawyers have been allowed inside the court hall
    11:51 AM, 30 Sep
    Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti appear through videoconferencing
    11:48 AM, 30 Sep
    Special Judge, S K Yadav begins dictating order. It is a 2,000 page order
    11:29 AM, 30 Sep
    Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Nritya Gopal Das, Kalyan Singh and Satish Pradhan are not present in court.
    11:25 AM, 30 Sep
    26 accused inside the courtroom. 6 have sought exemption.
    11:11 AM, 30 Sep
    6 accused will be absent from court. They include L K Advani, Uma Bharti and M M Joshi. They are likely to appear through video conferencing. They will also give undertakings to abide by the verdict of the court.
    11:05 AM, 30 Sep
    There are 14 accused in court at the moment.
    11:05 AM, 30 Sep
    Won’t seek bail, if awarded a jail term says Uma Bharti.
    11:05 AM, 30 Sep
    The verdict will be accepted with full honour. We go by mantra, not shadyantra (conspiracy) says Sadhvi Rithambara.
    10:39 AM, 30 Sep
    Special Judge, S K Yadav has arrived at the court hall
    10:25 AM, 30 Sep
    A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the verdict
    10:23 AM, 30 Sep
    Sadhvi Ritambra, Sakshi Maharaj and Champat Rai reach special CBI court in Lucknow ahead of the verdict.
