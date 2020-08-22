Babri Masjid demolition case: Complete trial of BJP leaders by September end, says SC

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court has set a new deadline of September 30 for completing trial and pronouncing verdict in the criminal case against BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti for demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

"Having read the report of Mr. Surendra Kumar Yadav, learned Special Judge, and considering that the proceedings are at the fag end, we grant one month's time, i.e., till September 30, 2020, to complete the proceedings including delivery of judgment," the bench which also comprised justices Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee said in its order passed on August 19.

This would be the fourth instance of the top court setting a deadline for completion of trial in the case.

There are a total of 32 accused in the case including former deputy prime minister L K Advani, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, BJP leaders M M Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiar and Sadhvi Ritambhara.

They have been charged for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including promoting enmity between religious groups (section 153A), making statements affecting national integration (section 153B) or which are likely to cause public mischief (section 505).

The Babri mosque was demolished in December 1992 by ''kar sevaks'' who claimed that it was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple in Ayodhya.