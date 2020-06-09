  • search
    Babri case: Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti will have to be present in court

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 09: The Special CBI court in Lucknow has said that senior BJP leaders, L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, who are accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case will have to appear in person and record their statement.

    The court, while granting exemption to the accused from personal appearance until further orders said thatt it they would have to appear in person, when their presence is required.

    Since the recording of statements is underway, the three would be directed to be present on the date which will be fixed by the court.

    The three leaders had last appeared before the CBI Special Court on May 26 2017. The case is being heard by Special Judge, Surendra Kumar Yadav.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 9:51 [IST]
