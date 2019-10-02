  • search
Trending Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Babita Tade, who won Rs 1 crore on KBC, appointed poll ambassador for Amravati

    By
    |

    Amravati, Oct 02: Babita Tade, who won Rs 1 crore on quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' has been appointed as the Amravati district ambassador for the Election Commission's SVEEP programme ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, an official said.

    Babita Tade, who won Rs 1 crore on KBC, appointed poll ambassador for Amravati

    The Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) is a flagship programme of the Election Commission for spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in the country.

    Tade, a resident of Anjangaon Surji village in Amravati, who works as a mid-day meal cook in a government school for a meager sum, rose to fame after taking home Rs 1 crore while participating in the quiz game show on television last month.

    Maharashtra Election 2019: Shiv Sena puts up Aaditya Thackeray posters saying Kem Cho Worli

    She has now been chosen as the district ambassador to reach out to people and make them aware about the importance of voting, Amravati zilla parishad's chief executive officer Manisha Khatri told reporters here on Tuesday evening.

    On the occasion, Tade said, "Everyone should gear up to vote, which is our national duty." "I will try to connect to the masses, specially in villages, and urge them to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right," she said.

    The district administration has taken up various initiatives to encourage first-time voters, handicapped people, senior citizens and women to exercise their franchise in the state polls, to be held on 21 October, Khatri said.

    The focus is on segments where low voter turnout was recorded last time, she said. "Democracy has given us the right to choose the governing body for the country and the state and people should come out to vote," Khatri added.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019 election commission

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 18:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue