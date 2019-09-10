Babies! 38-year-old pregnant Maharashtra woman set to deliver for 20th time

Mumbai, Sep 10: At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised concerns over 'population explosion', but this didn't deter a Maharashtra woman from going ahead with her 20th delivery.

The 38-year-old woman from Beed district has so far had 19 deliveries so far and is now seven months' pregnant.

Hailing from the nomadic Gopal community, Lankabai Kharat was spotted by local health officials who were stunned to learn about her 20th delivery.

"At present, she has 11 children and at the age of 38, is bracing for her 20th delivery," Beed district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat told PTI.

When we learned about her pregnancy and it being her 20th, she was taken to the civil hospital and all required tests were conducted. So far the baby and mother are safe. She has been given a medication course and instructed on hygiene and other practices to avoid an infection," another doctor said.

Thorat said, "This would be her first delivery at a hospital. All the earlier deliveries were performed at home. To avoid any health risk, we have advised her to get admitted at the local government hospital for the delivery, scheduled in two months."

Kharat hails from Kesapuri area in Majalgaon tehsil of Beed district. "She belongs to the Gopal community, which generally begs or engages in some daily wage or small-time jobs. They keep shifting from one location to another," an official from the Beed district collectorate said.

A woman's uterus, the organ within which the fetus develops, is a muscle, and each successive pregnancy stretches that muscle, the doctor said.

As a result, after a woman has had many pregnancies, the muscle has a hard time contracting after the placenta, the organ that connects the fetus to the mother's blood supply separates, he added.

This creates a risk of massive bleeding and because the uterus has been weakened by successive pregnancies, drugs to cause this contraction are typically less successful, he said.

Scar tissue from past pregnancies within the uterus can cause problems with the placenta and this can create additional risks, including premature birth, he said.