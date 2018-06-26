Baba Ramdev's wax statue in Madame Tussauds

Experts take measurements

Baba Ramdev was at Madame Tussauds in London and performed yoga in the presence of media. A dedicated team of 20 experts took impressions, measurements and matching of eyes, ears, skull & posture by colour, size and recorded details for making wax statue.

Baba Ramdev's consent to long sought after request

Baba Ramdev announced in a press conference held in London that he has given consent to long sought after request of Madam Tussauds museum to put his look-alike statue. He said the statue will arouse curiosity about character and knowledge of Yoga and Yogi among millions of international tourists.

The 1st statue of a spiritual person

Madame Tussauds London already has wax figures of Indian personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and others.

Statue will be in Yogic posture

A tweet from Ramdev's team confirmed that the Yoga Guru would be seen striking a ‘Vrikshasana', or tree posture, in the wax statue that will be placed at the Delhi museum.

Last year, it opened a branch in Connaught Place

Last year, it opened a branch in Connaught Place in Central Delhi. The museum in Delhi has wax likenesses of famous personalities from Bollywood, Hollywood, musicians and even politicians.