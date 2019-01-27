Baba Ramdev wants government to resolve Ram Temple issue soon

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 27: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday said that either Supreme Court or government should do something for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodha in Uttar Pradesh.

"Either Supreme Court or government should do something for the construction (of #RamTemple). There aren't many possibilities of a quick judgement by the court, so I think that the government should take an initiative," Baba Ramdev told ANI.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the "patience" of people on the issue of Ram temple is "fast running out" and if the SC is unable to resolve this matter, it should "hand it over to us" and we will find a solution within 24 hours.

When asked whether the Uttar Pradesh CM would resolve the matter through talks or use force in order to find a solution, Yogi Adityanath said that he will want the court to hand over the issue to the BJP. He, however, appealed to the apex court to dispose off the dispute soon.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court further delayed the hearing of Ram Janmbhoomi case, stating that the matter won't be taken up on January 29 due to the non-availability of Justice S A Bobde. The case relating to the over century old litigation has been pending in the SC since 2011.

A new 5-judge Constitution Bench was constituted by the Supreme Court Friday to hear on January 29 the politically sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute in Ayodhya.