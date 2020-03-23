Baba Ramdev in hospital? Yes, but that image is from 2011

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: There is a photograph of Baba Ramdev which is being circulated widely on the social media.

The photo shows a weak Baba Ramdev surrounded by hospital staff including doctors. The social media users claimed that he had drank cow urine in excess to avoid coronavirus. As a result of this his condition worsened.

Baba ramdev in hospital. He drank too much cow urine to show its resistance power to Corona virus!!!!

🤣😆😀..@jaavedjaaferi @Jairam_Ramesh @IndurChhugani pic.twitter.com/pV3jIir3UK — AR (@rehman_5) March 16, 2020

Now this is a misrepresented photograph of Baba Ramdev. This photo was in fact taken in 2011 and appeared in an India Today article. This was the time when he had broken a fast of nine days. Ramdev was fasting against black money. The image was shot on June 12 2011 at a Dehradun Hospital.

The original link to the article that appeared in 2011 can be found here: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/photo/baba-ramdev-ends-nine-day-old-fast-against-black-money-365667-2011-06-12