Baba Ramdev backs Sterlite after meeting Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev came in support of Thoothukudi's Sterlite plant after meeting Vedanta's Executive Chairman, Anil Agarwal, in London.

Baba Ramdev raised the 'foreign conspiracy' theory behind Sterlite protests in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. Ramdev tweeted in support of Sterlite and Vedanta - and claimed that anti-Sterlite protestors were instigated by 'international conspirators'.

"International conspirators created ruckus at one of Vedanta's plant in South of India through innocent local people. Industries are the temples of development for the nation. They should not be closed," tweeted Ramdev.

(2/2) International conspirators created ruckus at one of Vedanta’s plant in South of India through innocent local people. Industries are the temples of development for the nation. They should not be closed — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) June 25, 2018

He tweeted a picture with Anil Agarwal and his wife, and said, "I salute his contribution in the national building process by creating lacs of jobs and economic prosperity."

(1/2) Met @AnilAgarwal_Ved ji during my London visit. I salute his contribution in the national building process by creating lacs of jobs and economic prosperity pic.twitter.com/dcmMCcvTg0 — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) June 25, 2018

He endorsed Sterlite plant's contribution in nation building process a two days after a team of CB-CID officials arrived in Thoothukudito conduct an on-the-spot probe, inspection and assessment of the areas where the anti-Sterlite protesters 'resorted to violence,' leading to police firing that claimed 13 lives on May 22 and 23.

The officials inspected the Collectorate where government vehicles were torched, and the Sterlite quarters, where two-wheelers were set ablaze, police told PTI.

In addition, the sleuths visited the godown of the Food Corporation of India, Anna Nagar, Terespuram, V V D signal, Pani Maya Matha church etc and collected material evidence from the places, they said.

Thirteen people were killed in police firing on May 22 and 23 after protests by residents demanding the closure of the copper plant over pollution concerns turned violent, in the port city.

(With PTI inputs)

