English

Baba Ramdev backs Sterlite after meeting Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Here are the top trending stories...
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Yoga guru Baba Ramdev came in support of Thoothukudi's Sterlite plant after meeting Vedanta's Executive Chairman, Anil Agarwal, in London.

    Yoga guru Baba Ramdev with Vedanta Executive Chairman, Anil Agarwal and his wife. Courtesy: @yogrishiramdev
    Yoga guru Baba Ramdev with Vedanta Executive Chairman, Anil Agarwal and his wife. Courtesy: @yogrishiramdev

    Baba Ramdev raised the 'foreign conspiracy' theory behind Sterlite protests in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. Ramdev tweeted in support of Sterlite and Vedanta - and claimed that anti-Sterlite protestors were instigated by 'international conspirators'.

    "International conspirators created ruckus at one of Vedanta's plant in South of India through innocent local people. Industries are the temples of development for the nation. They should not be closed," tweeted Ramdev.

    He tweeted a picture with Anil Agarwal and his wife, and said, "I salute his contribution in the national building process by creating lacs of jobs and economic prosperity."

    He endorsed Sterlite plant's contribution in nation building process a two days after a team of CB-CID officials arrived in Thoothukudito conduct an on-the-spot probe, inspection and assessment of the areas where the anti-Sterlite protesters 'resorted to violence,' leading to police firing that claimed 13 lives on May 22 and 23.

    The officials inspected the Collectorate where government vehicles were torched, and the Sterlite quarters, where two-wheelers were set ablaze, police told PTI.
    In addition, the sleuths visited the godown of the Food Corporation of India, Anna Nagar, Terespuram, V V D signal, Pani Maya Matha church etc and collected material evidence from the places, they said.

    Thirteen people were killed in police firing on May 22 and 23 after protests by residents demanding the closure of the copper plant over pollution concerns turned violent, in the port city.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    baba ramdev sterlite plant tamil nadu vedanta

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 5:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue