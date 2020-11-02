Anti-firecracker campaign to be launched in Delhi from Nov 3

Delhi public buses will run with full seating capacity, SOP to be issued in 2 days

'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner files complaint against YouTuber for misappropriating funds

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Nov 02: 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner, Kanta Prasad, who shot to fame overnight after a video of his humble eatery went viral in Delhi, has filed a police complaint against the Instagram-YouTube influencer who shot that video accusing him of misappropriating funds.

Baba Ka Dhaba owner complains against Youtuber Gaurav Wasan | Oneindia News

"We received the complaint yesterday at the Malviya Nagar Police Station and the matter is being probed," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Thakur. "No FIR has been registered yet in the case."

In the complaint, Kanta Prasad has said Gaurav Wasan used their videos to ask for donations from the social media community and misappropriated those funds. Gaurav Wasan has allegedly shared only his family and friends' bank account numbers without the knowledge of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owners Kanta Prasad and his wife.

Kanta Prasad and his wife was struggling to run their restaurant in Delhi owing to lack of customers following coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The couple shot to fame after Wasan shot a video of them where the 80-year-old broke down as he spoke about the drop in his business.

The video went viral after YouTuber shared it on his social media account. Wasan had asked people to help the couple. A day after the viral video, #Babakadhaba was trending on Twitter and the eatery witnessed a massive footfall.

The dhaba owner has further alleged that Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant".

The video garnered lakhs of views on social media and within hours, hundreds of people flocked the small eatery in Malviya Nagar. Delhi residents made a beeline at the shop as celebrities shared the video asking locals to help the couple.