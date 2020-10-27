DU First Cut Off List released: How to apply for admission?

'Baba ka Dhaba' couple gets free cataract surgery from Delhi doctor; Netizens hail kindness

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 27: The famed Baba Ka Dhaba couple, who had gone viral on social media recently after a video shared by a food blogger in Delhi received free cataract surgery from Delhi-based doctor Samir Sud.

A woman shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "My friend's father (who's a doctor) saw #BabaKaDhaba go viral and realised both Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi have cataract." She added, "He gave them the gift of clear eyesight."

"Both Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi got clear eyesight after receiving the treatment."

It is being said Dr Samir Sud realized that the couple has cataracts after watching their viral video and decided to offer free surgery to them. Notably, the doctor's name is Samir Sud who works at the Sharp Sight Eye Hospital.

Delhi residents visit Baba Ka Dhaba after elderly couple's heartbreaking struggle goes viral

Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with appreciative messages and hailing Dr Samir for his kind gesture.

"It is such a concern, unsolicited help, and kindness that stands out as a virtue of true Indianness. Wish we all have such a heart and we take such extra step every time the situation presents itself in our individual life," one individual wrote.

One user wrote, ''May these acts of selflessness, kindness and humanity spread throughout India, in these tough times. Thank you too!''

Another wrote, ''Happy to hear that Baba & Dadi got the necessary medical care. Good wishes to Doctor Saab. May God bless him.''

Last month, an elderly couple in their 80's, who run the now-famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' took the internet by storm and garnered massive support on social media from netizens after their heartfelt story went viral.

People from all walks of life, including Bollywood celebrities and cricketers, came in support of the couple and asked people to do their bit to help the food vendors.

The couple, whose shop in Malviya Nagar had suffered a huge loss due to COVID-19 lockdown, saw hundreds of people lining up for food after their viral video.