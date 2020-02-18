'Baat Bihar Ki': Prashant Kishor set to launch new plan to mobilise 1 crore youth

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Feb 18: Prashant Kishor, the political strategist who was expelled from the Janata Dal(United) by party boss Nitish Kumar for his stand against the citizenship law, is set to launch a campaign titled 'Baat Bihar Ki' beginning February 20, reports suggest.

The campaign will be aimed at reaching out to people "who believe in the need for a new leadership for Bihar".

"There have been many discussions between me and Nitish ji about the party's ideology. Nitish ji always told us that the party can never leave the ideals of Gandhi ji... But now the party is with those who are soft on Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse... For me Gandhi ji and Godse cannot go hand-in-hand," Kishor told reporters.

On expulsion from JD(U), the poll strategist said, "I have had good relations with Nitish Ji. I have immense respect for him. I will not question his decision.

Prashant Kishor and former Rajya Sabha member Pavan K Varma, once the closest aides of Kumar, were sacked aftey questioned Nitish Kumar's stand on the citizenship law that enables the government to fast-track citizenship for non-Muslims from three neighbouring Muslim-majority countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.