‘Baat Bihar Ki’: Prashant Kishor booked for plagiarism, forgery case filed

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi Feb 27: Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor has been booked on Thursday for plagiarism in recently started campaign 'Baat Bihar Ki'. He has been accused of forgery by Shashwat Gautam, a resident of Motihari in Bihar.

According to reports, Gautam has alleged in his complaint that 'Baat Bihar Ki' was actually conceptualised by him, but a former colleague named Osama gave the idea and content to Kishor who used it for his own campaign by a similar name.

Gautam has filed a case against Osama too. Osama has contested students union election in Patna University in the past, and Gautam has been previously asociated with Congress.

Gautam has claimed that his website ('Bihar ki Baat') was registered in January, while Kishor started his portal in February. He has also given proof to the police to support his claim.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under police station under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and the police have started investigation.

Gautam is an engineer by profession and has spent many years in the United States. He studied MBA in George Washington University in Washington, DC.

'Baat Bihar Ki': Prashant Kishor set to launch new plan to mobilise 1 crore youth

Ahead of the crucial assembly elections scheduled for October-November, Kishor, the architect of several successful political campaigns, announced the 'Baat Bihar ki' programme, to connect with youths in the state. It was aimed at making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country.

The website www.baatbiharki.in and mobile number 6900869008 was also launched for those who are willing to join the campaign.

He said he will work towards developing young leaders in the state.

In January, the JD(U) had expelled Kishor from the party, saying his conduct in recent past has made it clear that he does not want to abide by the party's discipline.

The party had also accused Kishor of using "insulting words" against the Bihar chief minister.

Kishor, who belongs to Bihar, had worked actively for Kumar's election campaign in 2015 and was later brought on board to implement the state government's policy initiatives.